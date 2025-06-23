Two-way college star Travis Hunter signs 4-year, $46.6M rookie contract with the Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two-way college star and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, the second overall pick in April's NFL draft, signed a four-year, $46.6 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. HT Image

The deal includes a $30.5 million signing bonus.

Hunter had been one of three unsigned first-round picks, including Cincinnati edge rusher Shemar Stewart and Denver cornerback Jahdae Barron .

Under the NFL's slotting system, Hunter is expected to get $840,000 in base salary as a rookie, with his contract rising to $2.96 million in Year 2, $5.08 million in his third season and $7.20 million in his fourth. Like all first-round draft picks, Hunter's deal includes a club option for a fifth year.

The Jaguars traded up three spots to select the former Colorado standout in the draft and are counting on him to help change the fate of the floundering franchise. And they expect him to play both receiver and cornerback as he did at Colorado and Jackson State.

Hunter caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns last season for the Buffaloes and notched 35 tackles, 11 pass breakups, eight forced incompletions and four interceptions while allowing just one touchdown.

The Jaguars traded up three spots to draft Hunter and intend to use him on both sides of the ball this fall, planning to have him working as a slot receiver on offense and as a cornerback in certain packages on defense. It's familiar territory for someone who played more snaps than anyone else in college football in 2024.

