Ty Simpson family: All on wife Diosmary Ochoa, parents, and siblings

Ty Simpson #15 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up prior to facing the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Auburn, Alabama.(Getty Images via AFP) Ty Simpson's father Jason Simpson is the head coach of the University of Tennessee at Martin (UT Martin) Skyhawks. Ty Simpson is starting today as Alabama’s quarterback in the Iron Bowl matchup against Auburn, which kicked off at 7:30 p.m. ET. As a Heisman contender this season, Simpson is expected to lead the Crimson Tide offense without any reported injuries or absences.

Ty Simpson parents

Born on December 21, 2002, in Martin, Tennessee, Ty Simpson comes from a football-centric family.

Simpson’s father, Jason Simpson, is the longtime head coach of UT-Martin. Since taking the helm of the Skyhawks in 2006, Jason has compiled a 127–97 record and won five Ohio Valley Conference titles (2006, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024).

Before becoming a head coach, Jason served as an assistant at Jacksonville State, Texas State, and Chattanooga.

As a player, he quarterbacked for Mississippi State for two years and also played baseball for both Mississippi State and Southern Miss.

Ty’s mother, Julie Simpson, is frequently seen at his games. She has spoken about the family balancing Ty’s schedule with Jason’s coaching duties.

"It's not easy," Julie told WPSD. "But I would not have it any other way. The only thing I would change is if Ty could play during the day, and the Skyhawks at night."

Ty Simpson siblings

Ty Simpson has two younger siblings: a brother, Graham, and a sister, Emma. Graham is a rising high school quarterback prospect in the class of 2028 at Westview High School in Martin, Tennessee. Emma played basketball for Westview, completing her senior year in 2023–24.

Ty Simpson wife

Ty Simpson married Diosmary Ochoa in June 2025. Diosmary, originally from Santa Ana De Coro, Falcón, Venezuela, is a digital creator based in Tampa, Florida.