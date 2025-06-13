Unbeaten Liberty chasing 10th win in visit to Fever

The New York Liberty already set a record for their best start in team history and now the defending champions are inching closer to a league record. HT Image

The Liberty attempt to become the fourth team in WNBA history to open a season with at least 10 straight wins Saturday afternoon in a Commissioner's Cup game at Indianapolis against the Indiana Fever, who still are without Caitlin Clark.

New York broke the franchise record for the best start Tuesday when it scored the first 12 points of an 85-66 home win over the Chicago Sky.

The Liberty became the ninth team to open with at least nine straight wins and are attempting to join the 2012 Minnesota Lynx , 2016 Los Angeles Sparks and 2016 Lynx as teams to begin a season with double-digit wins before their first loss.

New York earned its sixth double-digit victory this season when Sabrina Ionescu scored 23 points. Ionescu led the team in scoring for the third time in four games and shot 9 of 14 after missing 14 of 17 shots in an eight-point win at Washington on June 5.

The Liberty played without Jonquel Jones , while Nyara Sabally started in the frontcourt alongside Breanna Stewart.

"We've got new standards and expectations of ourselves," New York coach Sandy Brondello said. "It's coming to work every day and making sure we're process based. We want to again. We know it's very hard. There are still areas that we've got to get better at, but it's a credit to the players, just how focused they are."

Clark will miss her sixth game with a quad injury but has been participating in some practice activities. The Fever are 2-3 without her. Indiana absorbed its most lopsided loss so far when they shot a season-worst 36.2 percent in a 77-58 loss at Atlanta on Tuesday.

Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever in scoring in the two wins without Clark but was held to 11 points on 5-of-16 shooting against the Dream.

The Fever could be getting Sophie Cunningham back from an ankle injury sustained May 30. Cunningham has missed five games, and the guard returned to practice this week.

"I'm feeling really good," Cunningham said. "I'm just trying to get clearance for Saturday, and so far so good."

