Undefeated Lynx face major test in visit to Phoenix

The Minnesota Lynx aim to continue their unbeaten start when they visit the Phoenix Mercury Friday night.

Minnesota is beginning a stretch in which four of five games are on the road with the only home game coming against these Mercury on Tuesday.

Napheesa Collier, the WNBA MVP runner-up last season, is off to a superb start and leads the WNBA with a 26.8 scoring average.

Collier, who won WNBA Defensive Player of the Year honors a year ago, also is contributing 7.8 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

While she scored a season-low 16 points on Tuesday, Collier collected 10 boards as the Lynx recorded an 82-77 home win over the Seattle Storm. Courtney Williams led the way with 23 points for her second 20-point outing of the season.

Yet Minnesota was most happy about seeing sharpshooter Kayla McBride back on the floor.

The four-time All-Star missed the first four games due to personal reasons but she was on target in her return, making 3 of 6 from 3-point range while scoring 15 points.

"I was just grateful, being out there," said the 32-year-old McBride. "I'm fortunate for this group. From the moment I came back, it's been nothing but love and support. I'm just lucky. That's what you saw out there, I felt safe."

McBride ranks ninth in WNBA history with 622 career 3-pointers. She made a career-best 105 last season.

Phoenix is playing the finale of a three-game homestand after beating the Washington Mystics 68-62 on Sunday and the Chicago Sky 94-89 on Tuesday.

Five-time All-Star Alyssa Thomas is fitting in well during her first season in Phoenix after 11 with the Connecticut Sun, averaging 15.2 points, 8.0 assists, 7.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals.

"I think if you watched me over the years, I've always had confidence in my teammates, each and every day," Thomas said. "We're in the gym working together. I'm always about the easy shot and when they're open, I'm going to find them."

Thomas had a season-high 15 assists against the Sky to move into 12th place in WNBA history with 1,503 helpers.

Satou Sabally scored 20 points against Chicago to reach that mark for the third time this season. She is averaging 19.8 points per game.

Phoenix rookie Kitija Laksa added a season-high 18 points against the Sky.

