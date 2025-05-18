US scores 5 goals in middle period to rout Kazakhstan and advance at ice hockey worlds

HERNING, Denmark — After a goalless opening period, the United States went on to secure its place in the quarterfinals of the ice hockey world championship with a 6-1 rout of Kazakhstan on Sunday. HT Image

The Americans are tied atop Group B with the Czech Republic on 14 points, one more than Switzerland. The already qualified Czechs and Swiss have two more games to play in the preliminary round. The U.S. completes the group stage against the Czechs on Tuesday.

Despite an unproductive first period in Herning, the U.S. jumped to a commanding five-goal lead in the second.

Frank Nazar broke the deadlock 6:58 into the period with a shot from the left circle above the glove of Sergei Kudryavtsev. The forward added two assists later in the game.

Defenseman Jackson Lacombe wristed a shot from the blue line through heavy traffic to double the lead with 8:14 to go in the second period.

The next two goals came in the span of 58 seconds.

Forward Tage Thompson scored his fifth at the tournament — after receiving a pass from defenseman Zeev Buium — to make it 3-0 with 6:00 left. Matty Beniers increased the advantage to four from the left circle before Michael Kesselring scored with a high shot from a tight angle from the boards 56 seconds before the end of the period.

U.S. defensive star Zach Werenski skated toward the goal before beating backup goalie Maxim Pavlenko who came on at the beginning of the final period.

Goaltender Jeremy Swayman made 16 saves for the U.S.

In Stockholm, Austria beat Slovenia 3-2 in a shootout to keep alive its hopes of reaching the quarterfinals for the first time. Austria is tied in fourth with Slovakia in Group A.

The top four teams from each group will advance.

Later Sunday, Switzerland meets Hungary in Herning and Slovakia plays Latvia in Stockholm.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.