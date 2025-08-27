Search
Wed, Aug 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

USF hosts No. 25 Boise State in season opener

AP |
Updated on: Aug 27, 2025 08:41 pm IST

USF hosts No. 25 Boise State in season opener

Boise State vs. USF, Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EDT.

USF hosts No. 25 Boise State in season opener
USF hosts No. 25 Boise State in season opener

BetMGM College Football Odds: Boise State by 6.

How to watch: ESPN, ESPN Plus, Fubo

Boise State :

Overall offense: 466.0 yards per game

Passing: 225.6 yards per game

Rushing: 240.4 yards per game

Scoring: 37.3 points per game

Overall defense: 363.7 yards allowed per game

Passing: 241.4 yards allowed per game

Rushing: 122.3 yards allowed per game

Scoring: 22.6 points allowed per game

USF :

Overall offense: 407.7 yards per game

Passing: 227.5 yards per game

Rushing: 180.2 yards per game

Scoring: 32.2 points per game

Overall defense: 436.9 yards allowed per game

Passing: 278.8 yards allowed per game

Rushing: 158.2 yards allowed per game

Scoring: 29.8 points allowed per game

Boise State

Passing: Maddux Madsen, 3,018 yards, 23 TDs, 6 INTs, 62.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Ashton Jeanty, 2,601 yards on 374 carries, 29 TDs

Receiving: Cam Camper, 903 yards on 58catches, 4 TDs

USF

Passing: Bryce Archie,1,914 yards, 9 TDs, 10 INTs, 59.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Kelley Joiner, 799 yards on 121 carries, 12 TDs

Receiving: Sean Atkins, 781 yards, 79 catches, 2 TDs

South Florida lost 35-28 to Rice to end the regular season, but beat San Jose State 41-39 in five overtimes in the Hawaii Bowl to go 7-6.

Boise State beat UNLV 21-7 in the Mountain West Conference championship game, but lost 31-14 to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl to finish with a 12-2 record.

Boise State hosts Eastern Washington on Sept. 5. South Florida travels to face the Florida Gators on Sept. 6.

college football: /hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and /hub/college-football

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Sports / US Sports / USF hosts No. 25 Boise State in season opener
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On