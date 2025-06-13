USMNT standout Michael Bradley named Red Bulls II coach

Longtime U.S. midfielder Michael Bradley was named the head coach of MLS NEXT Pro side New York Red Bulls II on Thursday. HT Image

It is the first head coaching position for Bradley, 37, who worked on his father Bob Bradley's coaching staff with the Norwegian club Stabaek from 2023-24.

Bradley will replace Ibrahim Sekagya, who was promoted Wednesday to a spot as an assistant coach for the Red Bulls' first team in MLS.

It is a homecoming of sorts for Michael Bradley, who began his professional career in 2004 with the MetroStars, a forerunner of the current New York Red Bulls of MLS.

"I couldn't be more excited to come back to where my professional playing career began," Bradley said. "This is a dream opportunity as a young coach. I'm looking forward to working every day with this talented group of players, and I'll give everything to help them take the next step in their careers.

"I'm thankful to the club for the opportunity and can't wait to get started."

Bradley played with Toronto FC in MLS from 2014-23, recording 16 goals in 258 matches and earning three All-Star nods. He earned 151 caps with the U.S. men's national team from 2006-19, scoring 17 goals and participating in the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups. He was the U.S. Soccer Player of the Year in 2015.

Bradley's first match as head coach of Red Bulls II will be on June 21 against Carolina Core FC in High Point, N.C.

"We are excited to welcome Michael to the club," said New York Red Bulls sporting director Julian de Guzman. "He had an incredible playing career and is one of the greatest American soccer players ever.

"We see him as a promising coaching talent and look forward to supporting his development as he transitions to a career behind the touchline."

