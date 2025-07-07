SANTIAGO, Chile — Mikayla Blakes scored 27 points and the United States beat Brazil 92-84 to secure a berth in next year's World Cup in Germany. Vanderbilt's Blakes scores 27 points to lead US to AmeriCup gold and berth at World Cup next year

The U.S. team, made up of college players, trailed 66-65 heading into the fourth quarter. Blakes, who finished a stellar freshman season at Vanderbilt, hit a 3-pointer early in the period to give the Americans a 70-69 advantage and sparked a 9-0 run.

South Carolina's Joyce Edwards capped the spurt with a layup that made it 76-69 with 6:37 left. Bella Nascimento hit two free throws to snap the drought and get the South American country within five.

The Americans answered every run Brazil made down the stretch and when Damiris Dantas hit a 3-pointer with 40 seconds left to make it 89-84, Hannah Hidalgo, who finished with 16 points, hit three of four free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Dantas, who plays for the Indiana Fever, scored 35 points to lead Brazil. Nascimento had 24 points and Kamilla Cardoso added 19. The rest of the Brazilian team scored six points.

The U.S. trailed 47-45 at the half despite Blakes scoring 17 points in the opening two quarters.

The Americans won the AmeriCup in 2019 and 2021, but lost to Brazil in the gold medal game in 2023.

The start of the game was delayed as the bronze medal game between Canada and Argentina went to double overtime. The Canadians won 76-75 on a layup by Michigan star Syla Swords with 1.4 seconds left.

