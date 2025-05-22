Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Veronica Burton scores 22 to lead Valkyries to expansion franchise's first win, 76-74 over Mystics

AP |
May 22, 2025 10:08 AM IST

Veronica Burton scores 22 to lead Valkyries to expansion franchise's first win, 76-74 over Mystics

SAN FRANCISCO — Veronica Burton made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:38 remaining, another with 29 seconds left on the way to 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists, leading the Golden State Valkyries to the expansion franchise's first victory with a 76-74 win against the Washington Mystics on Wednesday night.

HT Image
HT Image

Kayla Thornton converted a four-point play with 1:03 left and scored 18 points for the Valkyries, cheered on by a dancing Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski among the raucous sellout crowd. Streamers rained down after the final buzzer sounded.

Sonia Citron's 3 for Washington with 5 seconds left made it interesting.

Brittney Sykes scored 30 points and converted two free throws with 1:58 to play to put Washington ahead but the Valkyries knocked down all the big shots in the closing minutes after losing guard Tiffany Hayes to a nose injury late in the first half.

Burton banked in a Stephen Curry-like long 3-pointer to beat the halftime horn and put Golden State ahead 31-30 at the break.

Janelle Salaun scored 10 points and grabbed a key rebound in the waning moments while making her WNBA debut fresh off an Italian League title and Finals MVP honors for Beretta Famila Schio. Her 3-pointer with 2:07 in the first half was the team's first after 17 misses from deep to start the game.

Hayes was helped off the court late in the second quarter and didn't return after taking an arm to the face from Washington’s Shakira Austin and going down for several minutes.

She gave a thumbs up after she was helped off the court and went to the locker room with a towel pressed to her face.

Golden State, beginning its first season and playing at Chase Center that's also home to the NBA Warriors, finished just 7 of 37 from long range.

Washington visits the Las Vegas Aces on Friday. The Valkyries begin their inaugural three-game road trip beginning Friday at the Los Angeles Sparks, who beat Golden State in its opener last Friday.

WNBA: /hub/wnba-basketball

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Sports / US Sports / Veronica Burton scores 22 to lead Valkyries to expansion franchise's first win, 76-74 over Mystics
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On