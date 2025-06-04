Vikings great Jim Marshall dies at 87

Minnesota Vikings great Jim Marshall, an ironman who started 270 consecutive games and played 20 seasons, died Tuesday. He was 87. HT Image

A defensive lineman on the legendary "Purple People Eaters" front four, Marshall holds the NFL record for most seasons played by a defender. He started 270 consecutive games for the Vikings from 1961-79.

"The entire Minnesota Vikings organization is mourning the loss of Jim Marshall," the Vikings said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. "No player in Vikings history lived the ideals of toughness, camaraderie and passion more than the all-time iron man. A cornerstone of the franchise from the beginning, Captain Jim's unmatched durability and quiet leadership earned the respect of teammates and opponents throughout his 20-year career. Jim led by example, and there was no finer example for others to follow. His impact on the Vikings was felt long after he left the field. Jim will always be remembered as a tremendous player and person. Our hearts are with his wife, Susan, and all of Jim's loved ones."

Marshall's No. 70 was retired by the Vikings. He is credited with 130.5 sacks tied for 22nd since the league made sacks an official statistic in 1960 and 30 fumble recoveries. That includes the infamous "he's going the wrong way" scoop of a Billy Kilmer fumble before he sprinted 66 yards and unwittingly ended in his own end zone resulting in a safety for the 49ers.

A constant on a defense that included Pro Football Hall of Famers Alan Page and Carl Eller, Marshall played at Ohio State and was drafted by Cleveland.

He was acquired from the Browns one year after the Minnesota franchise was established in 1960. At the time of his retirement in 1979, Marshall had played in every game in the history of the team.

He was part of the 1969 NFL Championship team and played in all four of the Vikings' Super Bowl appearances in the 1970s.

Selected to two Pro Bowls , Marshall was a second-team All-Pro three times .

Field Level Media

