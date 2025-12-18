Vikings place S Josh Metellus, LB Jonathan Greenard on IR FOOTBALL-NFL-MIN-METELLUS/ Minnesota Vikings safety Josh Metellus and outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard were placed on injured reserve Wednesday due to their respective shoulder injuries.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said both players will start rehab immediately and be "heavily involved" with pushing their teammates over the final three games of the season.

"We've just been evaluating that shoulder, kind of a week-in and week-out basis, and got home late Sunday, went through some of the medical evaluations Monday and into and it's been determined he's going to get his shoulder fixed," O'Connell said of Metellus. " and his group, our doctors and Josh feel like this is the right time to not risk possibly injuring it any more.

"Along the same lines as J.G. , one of our captains and a guy that I could not respect more for the toughness he's shown playing with that injury as we've approached the tail end of the season. And just pushed through a lot this year, continuing to lead at such a high standard."

Signed to a three-year, $36 million contract extension prior to the season, Metellus, 27, has recorded 86 tackles and two interceptions in 14 games .

Jay Ward and Theo Jackson likely will see larger roles alongside Harrison Smith over the final three games for the Vikings , who visit the New York Giants on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

"I think you'll see Jay Ward in a little bit more of some of those packages," O'Connell said. "Obviously we've tried to get Jay Ward on the field a little bit more in difference circumstances, at the corner position, at the safety position here and there, just by the type of season he's had and the growth that he's had. So I think it'll be a great opportunity for him to continue building upon the positive things he's been doing."

Greenard, 28, registered 38 tackles and three sacks in 12 games this season. He made the Pro Bowl last season with 12 sacks.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.