Despite 2025-26 being the final year of Steve Kerr's contract, the Golden State Warriors' head coach said he's comfortable with where things stand. Warriors’ Steve Kerr ‘very comfortable’ coaching on final year of deal

"I don't anticipate any negotiation during the season," Kerr told reporters Tuesday on the opening day of training camp. "Who knows, maybe it all comes up at some point and they come to me. But I'm not the slightest bit concerned about it. I don't think about it. I just think it makes perfect sense for all of us ."

Kerr has coached the Warriors to four NBA titles in his 11 seasons at Golden State. In 2023-24, he was also coaching on an expiring deal until he and the Warriors negotiated a two-year, $35 million extension to take him through the 2025-26 campaign.

"I'm very comfortable going into the season with a year left," Kerr said. "I'm so aligned with Mike and Joe . We talked about this there's no reason for discussion or concern. This is kind of a point in our relationship where let's just see how it is at the end of the year."

The Warriors' current window to win more championships centers on three aging stars in Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler, the latter of whom was acquired at the trade deadline last winter.

Kerr, who did television work prior to coaching, could also choose to retire on his own terms he turned 60 on Saturday but told reporters he is still fully invested in coaching.

"I love my job," Kerr said. "I love what I'm doing every day. I can't wait to get to the building. Hopefully I'm here for another few years. But I think it makes sense for the organization and for me to see where this thing is at the end of the year where they are and where I am. Hopefully that means we run it back, we keep going with this group, that'd be awesome. But I like the fact we can do it how we want it.

"However this ends it's going to be done in a really quality way," he added. "It's going to happen the right way. If it's meant for me to keep going, I'm going to keep going. If it's meant to be for the team to move on to someone else, there will be nothing but gratitude and appreciation. This makes it easy for everybody."

