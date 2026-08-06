Was Aaron Donald listed on the Rams' practice report? NFL insider explains Los Angeles workout session
Aaron Donald earlier admitted the Rams' trade for Myles Garrett made him rethink retirement, fueling comeback speculation that first emerged in June.
Ever since the Myles Garrett trade was completed a few months ago, speculation has continued to grow over whether Aaron Donald could come out of retirement for one more season with the Los Angeles Rams.
Neither Donald nor the Rams have made any official announcement regarding a potential return.
However, the latest development from the team's practice report on Wednesday may have provided the strongest indication yet about what could happen next.
Did Donald appear on the Rams practice report?
Aaron Donald worked out with the Los Angeles Rams, fueling speculation that the former All-Pro defensive tackle could soon decide whether to end his two and a half year retirement.
The 35-year-old participated in a team-hosted workout, a session that appeared on the NFL's official transaction wire, where workouts involving free agents are logged before any potential signing.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Donald's appearance on the transaction wire was primarily due to his decision to practice while wearing a helmet as part of his personal evaluation process.
Under NFL rules, any free agent who uses team equipment during training camp activities must have that workout officially reported to the league.
“Aaron Donald wanted to do a workout in a football helmet, and even though he did not wear pads during it, he used Rams’ team equipment at their facility during training camp, requiring them to report his activity to the NFL,” Schefter tweeted on X.
No comeback confirmed yet
Donald's appearance on the NFL transaction wire should not be interpreted as confirmation that a comeback is imminent. However, it also leaves the door open for the eight-time All-Pro to return to professional football if he ultimately decides to do so.
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The Rams have consistently maintained that they would gladly welcome Donald back should he choose to resume his career.
Garrett trade sparked return thoughts
Rumors surrounding a possible return first gained momentum in June, when Donald admitted in a text exchange with Pat McAfee that the Rams' blockbuster trade for Myles Garrett had made him reconsider retirement.
"[The Myles Garrett trade] for sure got me thinking," Donald said via text, per The Pat McAfee Show on June 2. "Gotta see if that fire can light back up," he wrote.
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Donald also visited the Rams' training facility in early July for another workout, using the session to assess whether he still possessed the motivation to return to the NFL.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More