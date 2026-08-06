Was Aaron Donald listed on the Rams' practice report? NFL insider explains Los Angeles workout session

Ever since the Myles Garrett trade was completed a few months ago, speculation has continued to grow over whether Aaron Donald could come out of retirement for one more season with the Los Angeles Rams. Aaron Donald worked out with the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday. (AP Photo)

Neither Donald nor the Rams have made any official announcement regarding a potential return.

However, the latest development from the team's practice report on Wednesday may have provided the strongest indication yet about what could happen next.

Did Donald appear on the Rams practice report? Aaron Donald worked out with the Los Angeles Rams, fueling speculation that the former All-Pro defensive tackle could soon decide whether to end his two and a half year retirement.

The 35-year-old participated in a team-hosted workout, a session that appeared on the NFL's official transaction wire, where workouts involving free agents are logged before any potential signing.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Donald's appearance on the transaction wire was primarily due to his decision to practice while wearing a helmet as part of his personal evaluation process.

Under NFL rules, any free agent who uses team equipment during training camp activities must have that workout officially reported to the league.