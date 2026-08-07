What happened to Steve Belichick? When will North Carolina's defensive coordinator return from medical leave?

The veteran coach reiterated that the program is hopeful Steve will be back with the team as soon as possible.

However, he declined to provide additional details or indicate whether Steve would return in time for the Tar Heels' season opener against TCU in Dublin, Ireland, on August 29.

"Just want to let everyone know that my son Steve's on medical leave, and look forward to getting him back as soon as possible," Bill Belichick said. "It's a medical situation so I really can't make any further comment on that,” the 74-year-old added.

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick confirmed that his son would be away from the team indefinitely because of a medical issue.

North Carolina's defense will begin fall camp without its defensive coordinator after Steve Belichick stepped away from the program on medical leave.

“We coach defense collectively as staff and we will continue to do that,” senior Belichick said.

Highest-paid Tar Heels assistant Steve has served as North Carolina's defensive coordinator since 2025 after building an extensive NFL résumé, most of it alongside his father with the Patriots. Last August, he signed a two-year, $2.7 million contract, making him the highest-paid assistant coach on the Tar Heels' staff.

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His absence comes at a challenging time for North Carolina as the program enters the second season under Bill Belichick.

Defensive growth under Steve During Steve's first year as defensive coordinator, the Tar Heels ranked 25th nationally in yards allowed per play (4.94) and surrendered only 3.34 plays of 20 or more yards per game, the 11th-best figure in the country.

Bill Belichick's arrival also helped North Carolina assemble one of the nation's strongest recruiting classes. Highly regarded four-star prospects, including cornerback Kenton Dopson III, edge rusher Zavion Griffin-Haynes, and defensive tackle Trashawn Ruffin, are expected to become important pieces of Steve Belichick's defensive unit in 2026.

Bill outlines interim plan Until Steve returns, Bill Belichick said the defensive responsibilities will be handled collectively by the coaching staff rather than being assigned to a single play-caller.

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"All the people on the defensive staff. We coach the defense collectively as a staff, and so we'll continue to do that. Those (coaches) are involved with everybody,” the UNC head coach explained.