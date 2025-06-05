What's next for Kirk Cousins as Atlanta Falcons reportedly not interested in trading him

Atlanta Falcons' veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins' frustration with the club isn’t exactly a secret. Kirk Cousins is at odds with the Atlanta Falcons as he seeks a release amid trade speculation, with the Cleveland Browns being a possible destination. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr., File)(AP)

While Atlanta has shown little interest in trading him, rumours suggest that the Cleveland Browns are interested

Notably, after being benched late last season in favour of rookie Michael Penix Jr., the 35-year-old quarterback has opted to skip organised team activities (OTAs). He even made a direct call to Falcons owner Arthur Blank, requesting to be released, while tanking his $27.5 million guaranteed salary?

But with mounting tension and a clearly disgruntled quarterback, questions are growing louder: What happens next? And could Cleveland swoop in?

Browns a better fit for Kirk Cousins than Steelers, Falcon insider claims

ESPN Atlanta reporter Marc Raimondi said a trade with the Browns, “made the most sense” for Cousins, more than other rumoured suitors like the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Minnesota Vikings.

Raimondi outlined what such a deal could look like: Kenny Pickett, a 2026 sixth-round pick, and cash considerations to Atlanta in exchange for Cousins and a 2026 seventh-rounder.

“This destination always made the most sense for Cousins, who has a long history with Browns coach Kevin Stefanski from their time together in Minnesota,” Raimondi wrote.

“After going through OTAs and minicamp, the Browns might realize they need another veteran to compete for the starting job.”

With Deshaun Watson still recovering from an Achilles injury, Cleveland’s current QB room doesn’t exactly inspire confidence. “Cleveland currently has Joe Flacco, rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, and Pickett competing for the QB1 spot with Deshaun Watson out,” Raimondi noted.

“The Falcons could strike a deal where they front $17.5 million of Cousins’ guaranteed money for 2025, and Pickett would be Atlanta’s new QB2.”

With Kirk Cousins' deal, Cleveland gets a seasoned veteran with ties to Stefanski and a chance to stabilise the QB position, while Atlanta clears cap space and brings in a developmental quarterback in Pickett.