White Sox INF Vargas out with left wrist contusion vs Yankees after hitting 1st career grand slam

Vargas is scheduled to have an MRI on Friday. It's not known how long he'll be sidelined.

Vargas was hurt while trying to stretch for Curtis Mead's wide throw from just behind third base on a chopper by Aaron Judge. It appeared Judge's left leg struck Vargas' left hand as he ran to first. Vargas' glove fell off as he crumpled to the ground in pain.

“I feel it more in the top of my hand," Vargas said after the White Sox lost 10-4. "It’s a little bit sore. Hopefully tomorrow we’ll get a better answer.”

Mead's throw from the edge of the outfield grass and just inside the foul line arrived as Judge was just about to reach the first base bag.

“It’s a tough play," White Sox manager Will Venable said. "Curtis is on his heels there, does a good job to get the ball across the diamond — and then just one of those plays where Vargas, the ball and Judge all hit at the same time.”

Judge was awarded a single on the play, and advanced to second on the wide throw that also allowed Ben Rice to score from first, snapping a 4-all tie. The Yankees added another run in the inning for a 6-4 lead before pulling away late.

Vargas' 14th homer had tied the game 4-all in the second inning. He was replaced at first base by Mead.

