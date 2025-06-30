White Sox rally for 4 runs in seventh to beat Giants 5-2 and keep Verlander winless

CHICAGO — Kyle Teel hit a go-ahead, two-run double with the bases loaded in the seventh and the Chicago White Sox beat the San Francisco Giants 5-2 on Sunday to keep Justin Verlander winless in 13 starts. HT Image

Jonathan Cannon and five relievers combined to strike out 11. Tyler Gilbert struck out two in an inning for the win. Mike Vasil pitched around a walk in the ninth for his second save.

Mike Tauchman and Chase Meidroth singled with one out off Erik Miller in the seventh before Miguel Vargas drew a walk against Ryan Walker to load the bases. Teel doubled, Walker balked to bring in another run and Lenyn Sosa singled to drive in the fourth run of the inning.

Verlander allowed a run, five hits and two walks, striking out three in six innings in sometimes rainy conditions. The three-time Cy Young Award winner’s 13-game winless streak is the longest by a Giants starter since at least 1901. Before signing with San Francisco in January, Verlander’s previous longest winless streak was seven starts.

Christian Koss had two hits and Patrick Bailey doubled to drive in a run for the Giants, who have lost 11 of 16.

Tauchman and Teel each had three hits for the AL-worst White Sox, who won for just the fifth time in 17 games.

Cannon, who was reinstated from the injured list before the game, allowed a run in three innings.

Willy Adames drew a four-pitch walk against Jordan Leasure with the bases loaded to give the Giants a 2-1 lead in the fifth.

The Giants loaded the bases in the eighth. Vasil got a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning and yelled as he walked off the mound.

Verlander needs 38 wins to reach 300 in his career.

Giants: RHP Logan Webb is set to start Monday’s series opener at Arizona. RHP Ryne Nelson is scheduled to pitch for the Diamondbacks.

White Sox: RHP Shane Smith will start Tuesday at the Los Angeles Dodgers opposite RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.