Chicago White Sox shortstop prospect Colson Montgomery, promoted from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, went 0-for-2 with a strikeout and a walk against the Colorado Rockies in his major league debut. White Sox SS Colson Montgomery makes big-league debut

Montgomery, who batted seventh, reached base on catcher's interference in his first plate appearance during Chicago's 3-2 win.

The 23-year-old received the news of his promotion from Charlotte manager Sergio Santos on Thursday night.

Santos was giving details about a trip that included an overnight bus ride to Jacksonville for a game on Friday. Then he dropped the surprise on Montgomery.

"Unfortunately, you won't be playing shortstop for us tomorrow," said Santos, with a well-timed pause during a video. "You'll be playing shortstop for the Chicago White Sox."

Montgomery was then overwhelmed with emotions.

Montgomery was a first-round pick of the White Sox in 2021 . He is rated the White Sox's No. 5 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

He has 11 homers and 30 RBIs in 55 games for Charlotte this season but batted just .218 and struck out 82 times.

Chicago designated third baseman Vinny Capra for assignment to open up a 40-man roster spot for Montgomery.

Capra, 28, hit .190 with two RBIs in 23 games with the White Sox after being claimed off waivers on May 15. He was with Milwaukee earlier this season and batted .074 with one homer and four RBIs in 24 games with the Brewers.

The White Sox also activated left-hander Fraser Ellard from the 60-day injured list and optioned him to Charlotte. Ellard, 27, had a 6.75 ERA in seven appearances for Chicago earlier this season.

