Who is Jay Cutler? Ex-NFL QB 'goes to Tennessee jail' after pleading guilty in 2024 DUI case

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler began serving a short jail term this week in Tennessee following a DUI conviction. Cutler reported to Williamson County Jail on Monday morning, September 29, according to TMZ. He is expected to remain there until Friday. Jay Cutler reports to Tennessee jail to serve DUI sentence, all on ex-NFL star(Instagram/ifjayhadinstagram)

Jay Cutler DUI case explained

The former quarterback pleaded guilty on August 26, 2025, before a Williamson County judge. WSMV reported that, as part of the deal, Cutler was sentenced to four days in jail, a $350 fine, one year of unsupervised probation, and to attend a DUI safety class. His Tennessee driver’s license has also been revoked.

Cutler had been facing multiple charges after an October 2024 crash in downtown Franklin, including DUI, handgun possession while under the influence, and failure to use due care. The gun charge was dropped when he entered his plea, per WGN.

Police at the time said Cutler rear-ended another vehicle in his Dodge Ram, smelled strongly of alcohol, and showed “slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.” He refused field sobriety tests, leading officers to obtain a blood sample.

Court documents also alleged he attempted to leave the scene and even offered the other driver, Perry Lee, $2,000 not to call police, the People reported. Lee has since filed a lawsuit claiming physical and emotional damages.

Who is Jay Cutler?

Jay Cutler was born on April 29, 1983, in Santa Claus, Indiana, and starred at Vanderbilt University. He started all four years at quarterback and won the SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2005.

In 2006, he was drafted 11th overall by the Denver Broncos. Cutler played three full seasons before a trade saw him move to the Chicago Bears. Cutler became the franchise leader in passing yards and touchdowns, and led the team to the NFC Championship Game in 2010. His final stint in the NFL was with the Miami Dolphins in 2017, after which he retired.

Across 12 seasons, Cutler threw for more than 35,000 yards and 227 touchdowns, per ESPN.

Cutler’s jail stay is brief, but the legal fallout continues. His probation lasts one year, and the civil suit tied to the Franklin crash remains pending. For fans, the onetime Bears quarterback is now as likely to be remembered for off-field headlines as for his arm strength on the field.

FAQs

Why is Jay Cutler in jail?

He pleaded guilty to DUI in Tennessee after a 2024 car crash.

How long is Jay Cutler’s jail sentence?

Four days in Williamson County Jail, from Sept. 29 to Oct. 3, 2025.

What other penalties did he receive?

A $350 fine, one year of unsupervised probation, mandatory DUI safety class, and loss of his Tennessee license.