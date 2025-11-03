Why is Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco not playing today, and when will he return? Injury update

Kansas City Chiefs star running back Isiah Pacheco is not playing in today's Week 9 matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Running back Isiah Pacheco #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.(Getty Images via AFP)

What happened to Isiah Pacheco?

Isiah Pacheco suffered an MCL sprain during the Chiefs’ Week 8 win over the Washington Commanders. The injury occurred in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, leading the team to give him a "week-to-week" injury designation.

When will he return?

According to NFL reporter Tracy Wolfson, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that Pacheco could be ready to return in Week 11, following Kansas City’s bye week.

"Isaiah Pacheco OUT for today’s game but Andy Reid telling me he avoided serious injury and should be back after the bye. Expect Kareem Hunt, Brashard Smith and Clyde Edwards-Helaire to carry the load #chiefs," Wolfson wrote on X.

With Pacheco sidelined, the Chiefs have activated Clyde Edwards-Helaire for today’s game.

The Chiefs enter Week 9 with a 5–3 record, riding a three-game winning streak. A win over the Bills would further solidify their position among the AFC's top contenders. After this matchup, Kansas City will enjoy a Week 10 bye before facing the Denver Broncos, another team in the AFC playoff mix.

Week 9 inactive players | Chiefs vs. Bills

Kansas City Chiefs

8 CB Kristian Fulton

10 RB Isiah Pacheco

11 WR Jalen Royals

12 TE Jared Wiley

25 RB Elijah Mitchell

61 G C.J. Hanson

71 T Josh Simmons

Buffalo Bills

5 WR Joshua Palmer

7 CB Taron Johnson

29 CB Brandon Codrington

45 LB Shaq Thompson

77 OT Chase Lundt

92 DT DaQuan Jones

94 DE Landon Jackson