Why was Teair Tart not ejected for ‘punching’ Travis Kelce during Chiefs vs. Chargers? NFL rules explained

Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Teair Tart was penalized for unnecessary roughness after swatting at Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s facemask during Friday night's game at Neo Química Arena in São Paulo, Brazil. Travis Kelce at Chiefs vs. Chargers game in Brazil.(REUTERS)

While the contact appeared aggressive, Tart was not ejected from the game. This decision sparked outrage among Chiefs fans on social media.

One fan wrote, “Teair Tart just smacked Travis Kelce but somehow WASN'T ejected.”

Another added, “Teair Tart throwing HANDS at Travis Kelce. He wasn't ejected for this, surprisingly.”

A third person commented, “He should be ejected and fined and we all know it.”

Why Teair Tart wasn’t ejected

Under NFL rules, Tart’s action was classified as a shove or swat, not a closed-fist punch or an attempt to injure. While the move was penalized, it did not meet the threshold for a “flagrant foul that would warrant an ejection.”

According to Rule 12, Section 2, Article 8 of the NFL rulebook, ejection-worthy actions include:

“Striking, kicking, or kneeing an opponent” or any act deemed “unnecessarily rough,” such as a deliberate blow to the head or facemask.

Tart’s contact, though aggressive, was interpreted as a single, open-handed strike, which typically results in a 15-yard penalty and an automatic first down, but not an automatic ejection unless the action is considered “excessively violent or intentional.”

Terry McAulay provides explanation

Former NFL referee and analyst Terry McAulay offered insight into the decision, referencing a statement from the league’s senior VP of officiating.

“According to Walt Anderson, they said because it was an open hand contact to the head, that was not disqualifying action,” he explained.