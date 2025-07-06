Willy Adames drove in four runs and Logan Webb pitched 6 2/3 solid innings to help the San Francisco Giants register a 7-2 victory over the Athletics on Saturday night in West Sacramento, Calif. Willy Adames backs Logan Webb as Giants top Athletics

Heliot Ramos homered, Adames had three hits and Brett Wisely had two hits and two RBIs for the Giants, who won for just the fourth time in the past 12 games.

Nick Kurtz had two hits and an RBI for the Athletics, who had won four of their previous six games.

Webb allowed two runs and seven hits in a start at the ballpark in which he attended Triple-A games while growing up 25 miles to the northeast in Rocklin. He struck out six and walked three.

The Athletics' Luis Severino gave up five runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings while continuing to struggle at home. He struck out two and walked two.

Severino fell to 0-8 with a 7.04 ERA in 11 home starts.

The Giants loaded the bases with one out in the first due to a walk and two hit batsmen by Severino.

One out later, Adames stroked a two-run single to center to score Rafael Devers and Matt Chapman.

The Athletics had runners on the corners to start the second, but the uprising was short-circuited when Webb induced Tyler Soderstrom to bounce into a double play. Kurtz scored on the play.

Severino retired the first two Giants in the third before Chapman and Jung Hoo Lee reached on singles and Lee ended up on second after the throw went to third. Adames followed with a sharp two-run single to left to give San Francisco a 4-1 lead.

The Giants added another run in the fifth when Ramos launched a 416-foot homer on Severino's first pitch of the inning.

Wisely's two-run double into the gap in right center off reliever Sean Newcomb in the sixth made it 7-1.

The Athletics threatened in the bottom of the frame as Lawrence Butler led off with a double and Brent Rooker drew a one-out walk to put runners on the corners.

Kurtz ripped a run-scoring double to right and Shea Langeliers walked to load the bases. But Webb again got Soderstrom to ground into a double play to end the inning.

Webb stuck out the first two batters in the seventh before Denzel Clarke doubled and Butler walked to end his evening. Randy Rodriguez retired Jacob Wilson on a pop fly to end the inning.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.