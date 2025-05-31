Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Wings seek split in home-and-home set with Sky

Reuters |
May 31, 2025 03:27 AM IST

BASKETBALL-WNBA-DAL-CHI/PREVIEW

The Chicago Sky look to build on their first win of the season when they battle the Dallas Wings and No. 1 draft pick Paige Bueckers on Saturday in Arlington, Texas, for the second half of their home-and-home series.

The Sky captured the first game with a 97-92 victory on Thursday in the Windy City behind a career-high 23 points by Kamilla Cardoso and 17 from Ariel Atkins. Chicago scored the game's final six points to survive a back-and-forth contest in which there were seven ties and 16 lead changes.

"Down the stretch, every possession matters, obviously, offensively and defensively," said Chicago first-year coach Tyler Marsh. "Our shooters got loose at crucial moments, and so the players did their job."

Courtney Vandersloot had 13 points for the Sky to surpass her spouse, Allie Quigley, as the franchise's all-time leading scorer with 3,728 points. Vandersloot, who's in her 11th year with the team, heads the Sky record book in points, assists, steals, field goals and minutes.

Dallas' Arike Ogunbowale led all scorers Thursday with 37 points, but the Wings couldn't get it done in the end. Bueckers and DiJonai Carrington added 15 points each for Dallas and Myisha Hines-Allen chipped in 10. Bueckers enjoyed her finest all-around performance in her brief pro career as she added eight assists, five rebounds, three steals and three blocks over 36 minutes.

The Wings entered Thursday's game the last of a four-game road trip seeking their first winning streak of the season after beating Connecticut 109-87 on Tuesday.

"It looked like our chemistry took a little step , but it's still not where we want it to be," Ogunbowale said. "We definitely have to rebound better. I think, especially in that first quarter, that kind of set the tone. Chicago was feeling good, then we kind of had to claw back."

Ogunbowale's 37 points equaled Los Angeles' Kelsey Plum for the most by a WNBA player this season.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

