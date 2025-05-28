Search Search
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

WNBA says it cannot substantiate claims that racist remarks were made by fans at Sky-Fever game

AP |
May 28, 2025 03:27 AM IST

WNBA says it cannot substantiate claims that racist remarks were made by fans at Sky-Fever game

NEW YORK — The WNBA says it cannot substantiate claims that racist fan behavior took place during a game in Indianapolis between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever earlier this month.

HT Image
HT Image

The league said its investigation included gathering information from fans, team and arena staff, as well as an “audio and video review of the game.”

The league said, “we have not substantiated it.”

The WNBA, according to a person familiar with the investigation, was probing claims that racist comments were directed toward Chicago’s Angel Reese by fans during the loss to WNBA rookie of the year Caitlin Clark and the Fever.

Reese, who is Black, and Clark, who is white, were meeting for the seventh time in their ongoing — and much-talked-about — rivalry. Clark later said she did not hear any racist remarks during that game, but acknowledged that it was loud in Indiana’s arena throughout the game.

“It’s super loud in here, and though I didn’t hear anything, I think that’s why they’re doing the investigation,” Clark said earlier this month. “That’s why they’re looking into it. That doesn’t mean nothing happened, so I’ll just trust the league’s investigation, and I’m sure they’ll do the right thing.”

Both teams had issued statements supporting the investigation, as did the WNBA Players Union.

“We appreciate the swift and thorough process undertaken by the WNBA to investigate these allegations, which were not substantiated,” Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Mel Raines said Tuesday in a statement distributed by the Fever. “At Gainbridge Fieldhouse, we are committed to providing the best possible basketball experience for players and fans where hate speech has absolutely no place. Indiana is home to the world’s greatest fans, and we look forward to an exciting season of Fever basketball.”

Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg in New York also contributed to this report.

WNBA: /hub/wnba-basketball

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Sports / US Sports / WNBA says it cannot substantiate claims that racist remarks were made by fans at Sky-Fever game
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On