Will Warren pitched 6 2/3 effective innings for the New York Yankees, who hit four solo homers and recorded a 6-2 victory over the visiting Minnesota Twins on Monday night. Yankees bash four homers in victory over Twins

Warren allowed three hits while guiding the Yankees to just their third win in 10 games. He became the first Yankees starter to complete at least six innings since he did so on July 30 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Warren served up homers to Byron Buxton and Trevor Larnach during his longest outing since May 9. The right-hander struck out seven and did not allow a walk for the second time in 25 starts this season.

Cody Bellinger, Giancarlo Stanton and Ben Rice homered in the first three innings off Minnesota's Zebby Matthews . Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered in the eighth off Erasmo Ramirez as the Yankees hit at least four homers for the 13th time this season.

Trent Grisham and Aaron Judge added RBI singles in the seventh as the Yankees improved to 25-7 against the Twins in the past 32 regular-season meetings.

The Twins, who had won four of their previous five games, managed only three hits.

Bellinger opened the scoring when he drove a 2-2 fastball out to right seats with two outs in the first. It was Bellinger's first homer in 11 games.

Stanton put the Yankees up 2-0 with two outs in the third when he hammered a first-pitch fastball into the New York bullpen beyond the right-center-field fence. It was Stanton's 10th homer in his past 25 games and 440th of his career, tying Jason Giambi for 44th on the all-time list.

Rice followed Stanton's blast by making it back-to-back blasts, driving a 2-2 slider into the right field seats.

Warren took a shutout into the sixth until Buxton hit an 0-1 sweeper into the left field seats with two outs. Warren was one strike away from completing a 1-2-3 seventh when Larnach sent a full-count curveball into the right field seats, the final pitch from the New York starter.

Luke Weaver took over on the mound and wound up getting four outs. David Bednar finished up a non-save situation with two strikeouts in the ninth.

Matthews allowed three runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings. He tied his career best with nine strikeouts and walked one.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.