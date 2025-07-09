Giancarlo Stanton hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning, Aaron Judge added his 34th homer an inning later and the New York Yankees roughed up Logan Gilbert after a rain delay in a 10-3 victory over the visiting Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. Yankees' bats erupt after rain delay in 10-3 rout of Mariners

Austin Wells homered for the third straight game, hitting a two-run shot in a sixth in which the Yankees sent eight men to the plate and knocked out Gilbert .

Jazz Chisholm Jr. added an RBI single in the seventh, and Paul Goldschmidt doubled twice before chipping in a two-run single in the seventh. New York won for the eighth time in its past 24 games.

Cody Bellinger contributed three hits to extend his hitting streak to 13 games, two shy of his career high set earlier this season.

Julio Rodriguez hit an RBI double and Cal Raleigh hit his major league-leading 36th homer in the eighth for the Mariners, who lost for just the third time in nine games.

Yankees rookie Will Warren bounced back from last Wednesday's rough outing in Toronto by allowing four hits in 5 2/3 scoreless innings. Warren struck out four, walked two and turned in his fourth scoreless start this season.

Gilbert retired the first 11 New York hitters until allowing a single to Bellinger. After the 35-minute delay, he allowed eight of the final 11 hitters to reach base and yielded five runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

The game was delayed during an at-bat to J.P. Crawford with two on. Following the delay, Warren needed one pitch to get Crawford, and the Yankees went ahead in the bottom half on Oswald Peraza's RBI single in the fifth.

Goldschmidt led off the inning with a single and scored when Peraza hit a grounder to second baseman Cole Young, who fumbled the ball transferring it out of his glove.

Judge and Bellinger started the sixth with singles and Stanton followed by hitting a 1-0 slider into the right-center field seats. It was his second homer since returning June 16 from pain in both elbows.

Goldschmidt's double chased Gilbert and Wells homered into the right-center field seats when he slugged Casey Legumina's first-pitch sweeper. Judge added his sixth homer in his past nine games by lining Legumina's 3-1 sweeper into the right field seats for a 7-0 lead.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.