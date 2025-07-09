The New York Yankees placed relief pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday, retroactive to Monday. Yankees place RHP Mark Leiter Jr. on 15-day IL

The 6-foot, 210-pound righty, who lands on the IL with a left fibular head stress fracture, said he suffered the knee injury while covering first base during New York's 5-4 loss against the Cincinnati Reds on June 24.

The team did not provide a timetable for his return.

The son and nephew of former Yankees pitchers Mark and Al Leiter, respectively, Mark Leiter Jr. is the latest New York hurler to land on the IL. Gerrit Cole is out this season due to Tommy John surgery, and Clarke Schmidt will undergo the same surgery after forearm soreness built up in recent weeks.

What's more, Leiter's injury comes amid a stretch during which the Yankees have struggled, losing 16 of 23 games.

In a corresponding move, the Yankees called up right-handed pitcher Clayton Beeter from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

In 16 games there, Beeter has posted a 1.02 ERA with 29 strikeouts across 17 2/3 innings. Beeter made his major league debut a year ago, and in four games spanning the past two seasons, he has posted an 8.44 ERA with five strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

With vacancies mounting in the rotation, the Yankees will have right-hander Cam Schlittler make his big-league debut against the visiting Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.

A seventh-round pick in 2022, Schlittler, 24, impressed the Yankees during the spring and followed up with a 2.38 ERA and 64 strikeouts over 53 innings at Double-A Somerset. After earning a promotion to Triple-A, Schlittler recorded 35 strikeouts across 23 2/3 innings with a 3.80 ERA.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.