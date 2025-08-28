Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Ryan McMahon and Ben Rice homered in a nine-run third inning that lasted about 40 minutes for the host New York Yankees, who cruised to an 11-2 rout of the Washington Nationals on Wednesday afternoon. Yankees ride 9-run 3rd inning to win vs. Nationals

Trent Grisham and Austin Wells also homered for the Yankees, who scored their second-most runs in an inning this season and had six homers for the fourth time this season.

Rice had three hits and opened the third inning against Cade Cavalli with a single.

Judge followed with a drive onto the netting above Monument Park in center field. Bellinger followed Judge's 41st homer by homering into the back of the Yankees' bullpen beyond the right-center field fence for a 4-0 lead.

It was the 11th time this season the Yankees slugged back-to-back homers, one more than last season's total.

McMahon hit a three-run shot for an 8-0 lead after Wells reached via catcher's interference on a play that broke Washington catcher Drew Millas' left finger. Rice followed shortly after with a solo drive for a 9-0 lead.

Rookie Jasson Dominguez also batted twice during the inning when the Yankees sent 15 hitters to the plate and saw 77 pitches. Dominguez contributed an RBI double and a run-scoring infield single to cap the big inning.

Wells homered in the fourth for the Yankees, who collected 13 hits in their fourth straight win.

New York's Max Fried took a no-hit bid into the sixth and allowed one run on four hits in seven innings. He lost his no-hit attempt when Jacob Young singled and ended the sixth by getting Luis Garcia on a double-play grounder after CJ Abrams hit an RBI single.

Fried struck out six, walked two and registered 10 outs on the ground.

The Nationals dropped their fifth straight and were outscored 26-8 in the three-game series in New York. Washington also allowed six homers for the second time this season.

Andres Chaparro hit his first homer of the season in the ninth for the Nats before Paul Blackburn closed it out for New York.

Cavalli allowed eight runs and eight hits in 2 1/3 innings.

