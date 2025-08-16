CHICAGO — Cecilia Zandalasini scored a career-high 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting, and the expansion Golden State Valkyries beat the Chicago Sky 90-59 on Friday night for their franchise-record fourth consecutive win. Zandalasini scores career-high 20, Valkyries beat Sky 90-59 for 4th straight win

Golden State set the WNBA record for wins by an expansion team, breaking the mark of 17 set by the 1998 Detroit Shock in a 30-game season.

The Sky have lost four in a row and 12 of their last 13.

Janelle Salaün had 15 points, and Iliana Rupert hit 4 of 4 from 3-point range and finished with 14 for the Valkyries. Tiffany Hayes scored 13 and Veronica Burton added 11.

Rachel Banham led Chicago with 15 points, Kamilla Cardoso scored 14 and Elizabeth Williams 10.

Banham hit a 3-pointer that made it 44-all a little more than a minute into the second half but the Valkyries scored 15 of the next 17 points to take control. The Sky missed 11 consecutive field-goal attempts and committed four turnovers in a span of about 6 1/2 minutes to close the third quarter and open the fourth.

The Valkyries, who hit a season-high 15 3-pointers Wednesday in an 88-83 win over Washington, made 7 of 10 from behind the arc in the first quarter and finished 14 of 27.

Chicago's Angel Reese missed her seventh consecutive game.

Golden State, which beat the Sky 83-78 on June 27, swept the regular-season series.

The Sky play Seattle at home on Tuesday. The Valkyries host Atlanta on Sunday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.