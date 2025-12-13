Caitlin Clark: CBA talks are 'biggest moment WNBA has ever seen' BASKETBALL-WNBA-CLARK-CBA/ DURHAM, N.C. WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark is making her debut with the senior U.S. women's national team this weekend, taking part in a training camp at Duke under first-time Team USA head coach Kara Lawson.

And while much of the attention on Friday was focused on how the American squad might evolve before the 2026 FIBA World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics Clark is one of 10 newcomers a topic of conversation looming over the first day of practice were the collective bargaining negotiations happening now between the WNBA and its players.

Clark, who has quickly become one of the faces of the WNBA, understands the magnitude of how this CBA could shape the league going forward.

"I think the most important thing for myself, thinking about these CBA negotiations this is the biggest moment the WNBA has ever seen, and it's not something that can be messed up," Clark told reporters Friday after a Team USA training session.

"And, you know, we're going to fight for everything that we deserve, but at the same time, we need to play basketball. That's what our fans crave ... because you want the product on the floor, and at the end of the day, that's how you make the money, that's how you're marketable. That's what the fans get excited about. That's what the fans want to show up for."

Increased salaries and revenue sharing are the current points of contention between players and owners. The two sides have pushed their deadline twice it was originally supposed to be resolved by Oct. 30 to now Jan. 9.

Clark is about to enter her third season with the Indiana Fever and has brought with her the legion of fans she gained at the University of Iowa, where she became the all-time leading scorer in women's college basketball.

She was an All-WNBA First Team pick as a rookie before battling various injuries in 2025. Clark's swaggering presence and superb playmaking abilities have been a key contributor to the WNBA's surge in viewership and attendance over the past two years.

By talking to people like Team USA managing director Sue Bird and Fever teammate Brianna Turner, who is on the negotiating committee, Clark is trying to educate herself on the key issues.

"It's business, it's a negotiation. There has to be compromise on both sides. It's starting to get down to the wire a little bit. It's become really important. Obviously I want to help in any way I can," Clark said.

"... But like I said, this is the biggest moment in the history of the WNBA, and I don't want that to be forgotten. It's important that we find a way to play this next season. And I think our fans and everybody that has played in this league that has come before us deserve that as well."

Mitchell Northam, Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.