‘Success made us more determined...’

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 20:29 IST
S Farah Rizvi
S Farah Rizvi
Piiyush Singh
Piiyush Singh
         

Hailing from Lucknow, filmmaker Piiyush Singh is all upbeat about his new projects. “We have interesting line-up in store. The most exciting one being the OTT series tentatively titled ‘Yash’ based on true events from dreaded Dadua and STF encounter under the then SSP Amitabh Yash,” said the producer.

They plan to shoot it in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh in the coming months. “Also, our production is all set to launch a bouquet of regional OTT platform including Marathi, Bhojpuri, Bangla and more,” he said during his stay in the city.

Talking about evolving from the ongoing crisis, Piiyush said, “We as an industry came out of a very dark phase although its repercussions are here to stay for some time. My partner (Abhayanand Singh) and I tried to keep our team intact with no downsizing at all because they stood by us and now it was time to stand by them.”

Two of their projects including ‘JL 50’ and ‘Bhonsle’ were streamed during the phase and garnered good response. “The success made us more determined and energised.”

According to Piiyush all their fresh projects will be going on the floor soon. “Our Hollywood film ‘Son’ is all complete but we want a theatrical release for it, a bit of dubbing is left before Pankaj Kapur starrer, ‘Sehar’ will be good to go. Other upcoming projects under Golden Ratio Films are three web series including ‘JL 50-2’ along with another film and a pacey web-thriller that will start in November,” he shared.

