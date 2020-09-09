e-paper
Covid-19: Tamil Nadu assembly session to begin from Sept 14-16

Covid-19: Tamil Nadu assembly session to begin from Sept 14-16

The venue of the assembly has been changed to Kalaivanar as the assembly hall at Fort St George cannot accommodate all members along with ensuring social distancing.

tamil-nadu Updated: Sep 09, 2020 09:55 IST
Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(ANI Photo)
         

The monsoon session of the Tamil Nadu assembly will be held from September 14-16 in view of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in the country.

All MLAs are required to get tested for Covid-19 before the assembly session starts.

The venue of the assembly has been changed to Kalaivanar as the assembly hall at Fort St George cannot accommodate all members along with ensuring social distancing.

Earlier, it was decided that the monsoon session of the West Bengal legislative assembly will be held for only one day instead of two. At an all party meet on Tuesday, it was agreed that the session will be only held on Wednesday.

Several MLAs, house staff and journalists underwent a Covid-19 test in the assembly premises as a part of safety protocols.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu logged 5,684 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday which pushed the state’s tally to over 475,000. The total cases include 50,213 active cases, 416,715 discharges and 8,012 deaths.

(With inputs from ANI)

