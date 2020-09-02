Passenger trains, inter-district bus services in Tamil Nadu from Sept 7, says CM Palaniswami

tamil-nadu

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 15:29 IST

Inter-district bus transport and passenger train services within Tamil Nadu would be permitted from September 7, Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced on Wednesday.

While bus transport is allowed only within districts as of now, there were representations from the public to the government seeking facilitation of services to go from one district to another, he said.

“Considering public welfare, following the Standard Operating Procedure, from September 7, inter-district government and private bus transport will be allowed across Tamil Nadu,” Palaniswami said in a statement.

Similarly, from the same date, passenger train services within Tamil Nadu shall be permitted, he said.

Inter-state train services arealready operational in permitted routes.