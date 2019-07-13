Today in New Delhi, India
Tamil Nadu man attacked for posting his photo of having beef soup; 4 held

A Muslim man was allegedly attacked by a group of people at a village near here for uploading a picture of himself consuming beef soup, police said Friday.

tamil nadu Updated: Jul 13, 2019 12:04 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Chennai
beef soup video,beef,tamil nadu beef soup
Accused who have allegedly manhandled Mohamed Fisan for posting a picture of himself consuming beef soup on FB in Nagapattinam on Thursday(HT )

Four people have been arrested in this connection, police added.

Mohammed Faisan (24) of Poravachery had posted the picture on Facebook Thursday and also described its taste.

The group of people objected to the post and went to Faisan’s house Thursday night and questioned him, police said.

After a quarrel, they attacked him, police said.

Faisan was injured and admitted to the government hospital here.

On the orders of district Superintendent of Police TK Rajasekaran, Kilvelur police registered a case and arrested four people Friday -- Dinesh Kumar (28), Agathian (29), Ganeshkumar (27) and Mohankumar (28).

Police have registered cases under various IPC sections including attempt to murder.

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 12:03 IST

