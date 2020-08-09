Tamil Nadu observes one more Sunday lockdown to fight Covid-19

tamil-nadu

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 22:06 IST

Tamil Nadu on Sunday observed an intense lockdown with only health care services and milk supply continuing as usual while roads wore a deserted look as people stayed indoors.

The complete lockdown, effective since last month on Sundays, witnessed sporadic violations as well in some places.

Tamil Nadu police said till date a fine of Rs 19. 99 crore has been levied against violators of lockdown norms and as many as 6,69,426 vehicles seized.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

To effectively implement the complete shutdown as part of efforts to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, check posts were set up by police at all important locations in the state.

Health care services were open, sanitary workers continuedtheir clean up work and personnel of civic bodies conducted door to door surveys to detect people with flu like symptoms and fever camps were also held.

Disinfection work too was carried on as usual.

A meat shop, which opened in Aruppukottai municipality inVirudhunagar district was closed by authorities and action initiated against the owners.

Also, authorities said they acted against shops and firms that operated despite lockdown in districts, including Tirupattur.

Some youngsters from villages in Nagappatinam district were seen going to buy alcoholic beverages in nearby Karaikal in Puducherry region as state-run TASMAC liquor outlets too were closed in Tamil Nadu as part of the lockdown.

In view of the intense curbs on Sunday, people flocked to markets, from fish to vegetables on Saturday, which has now become a trend, often violating anti-Covid norms like social distancing.

Fuel pumps, markets and stores selling essential commodities were closed and officials inspected their jurisdictional localities to check violations.

Vehicles, except cargo trucks, were off the roads and roads were deserted but for the presence of security and civic personnel.