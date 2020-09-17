Teachers Day: Gratitude pours in for teachers, mentors

ht-school

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 17:52 IST

To mark Teacher’s Day which is also the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, an Indian philosopher and the second President of India, the teachers of New Horizon Scholars School, Thane participated in the cultural function ‘Udaan’.

The multilingual programme was a beautiful blend of the teachers and students.

Teachers from the primary section presented a plethora of songs, while students danced to ‘Gurur Brahma Gurur Vishnu’ for their teachers. The event began with chanting a shloka and the virtual lighting of the lamp and prayer, followed by recital of a poem on teachers.

The students presented an array of performances including Odissi dance, musical medley, speeches, comic skit among others to show their appreciation of their teachers while the teachers returned their love through various events .

Regional director Dr Jyoti Nair said, “Teachers have proved once again that it is their ‘Udaan’ as the name for the programme aptly suggested that they will fly to lands of fantasies. No crisis is big enough to fight the indomitable spirit of a teacher, who doesn’t shy from her responsibilities because she knows her spirit will enliven thousands and those thousands will motivate and inspire thousands more and the journey continues.”

DR JYOTI NAIR, regional director, New Horizon Scholars School, Thane

Students send cards, bouquet to teachers

Students of St Francis high School, Bhayandar (East) broke sent cards, bouquets and baked lovely cakes for their teachers on the occasion of teacher’s day. A special assembly was presented by the students of Class 1 to 10 to wish their teachers as well chairman and managing director Grace Pinto.

Teachers organize online event

Sadhu Vaswani High School, Chembur, celebrated teacher’s day with all the heads, staff, and programme in-charges arranging an online event. The event included speeches, fancy dress competition, greeting card competitions, songs, etc. Teachers in-charge Rasika, Barkha and Nilesh organised the event under the leadership of Principal Satwant Kaur.

School celebrates the day via live session

Gurunanak Nanak Mission High School, Andheri, recently celebrated teacher’s day.

All teachers joined the students in a live session. Students prepared greeting cards, slogans, poems for the teachers.

Parents also took part in the event and recited poems, sang songs.

At the outset, school principal Rajani Bhatti held an event wherein names of teachers were sent to others to send their appreciation to each other.

Mira Road school students hold event to appreciate their teachers

With the physical closure of schools and education going online, teachers and students both had to adapt to the changes.

To appreciate the effort and dedication of teachers by overcoming the obstacle and imparting knowledge online, the students of US Ostwal English Academy, Mira Road, celebrated teacher’s day to honour them

Students planned a series of presentations to surprise their beloved teachers.

They delivered speeches, recited poems, sang songs, gave dance performances etc.

Students also prepared cards, paper flowers, made art and craft items to show their gratitude.