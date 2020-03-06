1 in 2 PC users don’t take full backup of content: Western Digital study

tech

About 50 per cent respondents in a study by storage solutions firm Western Digital said they do not take complete back up of their content for reasons like paucity of time and tediousness of data backup process.

This is inspite of over 25 per cent respondents (PC users) saying they had lost data to system crashes and virus attacks.

“Although more than one in every four PC users in India has lost their content or data in the past, we found one in every two respondents saying they do not take complete back up of their content,” Western Digital India Direct Channel Sales Khalid Wani said.

Around 42 per cent of the respondents cited paucity of time and the tediousness of the data backup process as the key deterrents for backing up their content, he added.

Also, 84 per cent of the audience blamed a virus attack, system crash, or forgotten password as the main reasons for losing their data.

The study included over 1800 respondents covering 17 cities in India. Wani said data consumption and creation has been on the rise and the company has an expansive portfolio to cater to these demands.

Western Digital on Wednesday has introduced its new My Passport storage solution. The 5TB portable hard drive is up to 30 per cent smaller than its predecessor and is priced at Rs 10,999. It comes equipped with WD Backup software.

“As the study points out, people find the process of backing up data inconvenient and time-consuming. Our new My Passport addresses this concern and offers automatic back up, where a user can just pick the time and frequency to back up important files from their system onto their My Passport drive,” Wani said.