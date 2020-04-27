$1 million prize up for grabs at the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2020 Tournament

tech

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 23:01 IST

Call of Duty: Mobile developers have announced the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2020 Tournament today. This world tournament is going to be a lengthy one featuring more than a whopping $1 million in total prizes over cash and in-game cosmetics.

Gamers, if just playing your straight-up matches was getting boring, here’s what you can invest in.

Online Qualifiers for the tournament start on April 30 and will be on till May 24. The tournament will begin after this. According to the Call of Duty website, “For each of the four weekends, once you click ‘Sign Up’ in game, the tournament will go live and the first ten ranked matches you play will earn you tournament points”.

These tournament points are based on individual wins and your current rank; the higher your rank the more points you receive for a win. If you reach 80 points within the first ten ranked matches in any weekend you qualify on to Stage 2.

Some of the rules for this tournament include:

- Players must compete on an eligible handset and may not use an external device or attachment of any kind that modifies the game’s controls (e.g. bluetooth controllers, wired controllers, mouse, keyboard, etc.) without the express consent of the Administration.

- Players may not compete using any desktop emulator.

- The Administration reserves the right to investigate any Player deemed in violation. Players who are found to be in violation may be disqualified from participating in any future Call of Duty Mobile tournaments.

You can find more details about the tournament here including what different stages will get you.