e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / 1 out of 5 women in India receive sexual harassment calls: Truecaller report

1 out of 5 women in India receive sexual harassment calls: Truecaller report

Truecaller’s report also highlights how India ranks the highest in women reporting such calls.

tech Updated: Mar 06, 2020 13:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Truecaller’s new report highlights the number and kind of harassment calls women receive in India.
Truecaller’s new report highlights the number and kind of harassment calls women receive in India.(Pixabay)
         

Ahead of International Women’s Day, Truecaller released the third edition of its report titled ‘Understanding the impact of harassment calls & SMS in India’. This report found that in India 1 out of 5 women receive sexual harassment and inappropriate calls. But India also has the highest rate of women reporting such calls.

Truecaller says that 85% of women in India blocked numbers where they received inappropriate calls from. 45% also sought help from their respective telecom operator while another 45% tried searching for the number. The report also highlights how there are still women who choose to not take any action. “44% of women chose to ignore it and an even lower 12% reported the number to authorities,” Truecaller said.

Truecaller’s survey was conducted in five countries including India.
Truecaller’s survey was conducted in five countries including India. ( Truecaller )

Truecaller’s survey also found that harassment calls come mostly from strangers which amount to 76%. And only about 4% of these calls are from known acquaintances. Some of the areas where numbers tend to slip include women giving their phone numbers at recharge stores, restaurants, while shopping, entering contests and even filling in logbooks.

 

Women in metro cities are the most affected when it comes to harassment calls. Chennai tops the list followed by New Delhi, Pune and Kolkata. Another interesting trend highlighted in this report is how women felt while reporting these calls. “67% of women in India reported irritation with these calls, 60% anger, 29% of them were worried, 29% were troubled and 21% reported feeling fear,” Truecaller said.

Truecaller’s survey was conducted in Kenya, Columbia, Brazil and Egypt. Truecaller conducted this survey with independent market research agency Ipsos.

tags
top news
Yes Bank shares fall 60%, crisis intensifies risk-off mood fuelled by coronavirus spread
Yes Bank shares fall 60%, crisis intensifies risk-off mood fuelled by coronavirus spread
Delhi resident tests positive for coronavirus, total 31 infected in India
Delhi resident tests positive for coronavirus, total 31 infected in India
How coronavirus is different from seasonal flu and common cold
How coronavirus is different from seasonal flu and common cold
Anurag Srivastava to replace Raveesh Kumar as MEA spokesperson: Report
Anurag Srivastava to replace Raveesh Kumar as MEA spokesperson: Report
‘It isn’t your choice’: Bhogle on van Niekerk’s ‘free pass to final’ remark
‘It isn’t your choice’: Bhogle on van Niekerk’s ‘free pass to final’ remark
Nitin Gadkari lists his ministry’s ‘biggest failure’ in last 5 years
Nitin Gadkari lists his ministry’s ‘biggest failure’ in last 5 years
‘I just hate playing India’:Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
‘I just hate playing India’:Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
Yes Bank crisis: RBI caps withdrawal at ₹50,000, people queue up outside ATMs
Yes Bank crisis: RBI caps withdrawal at ₹50,000, people queue up outside ATMs
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech