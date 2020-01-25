10 useful government apps you need to have on your phone right now

tech

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 19:49 IST

Under its Digital India campaign, the Indian government has launched a variety of apps to help people. These apps cover everything from making payments, booking train tickets, apply for a passport etc and even check out tourist spots.

We‘ve taken a look at 10 must-have apps for your phone that will help you immensely with your day-to-day needs.

1. Bhim

Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) is an app through which a person can make cashless payment with their phones. Bhim app has been developed by National Payment Corporation of India and is available in both Android and iOS users.

2. Umang

Available on Play Store and App store, Umang is primarily a unified application with which one can avail e-government services that are made available by the government. An Umang user can file income tax, access passport seva etc through the app.

3. Digi Locker

This basically issues and verifies your government documents like driving licence, Voter ID among others. Those who have an account on this platform get cloud storage space, which is linked to their Aadhaar number. A person can put their legacy documents on this portal and can sign them using the eSign facility. Digi Locker can be downloaded on both Android and Apple phones.

4. GST Rate Finder

Developed by the Central Board of Excise and Custom, this app is primarily a ready reckoner for the Goods and Services Tax (GST). It can be found on both App Store and Play Store.

5. My Gov

This is a citizen engagement platform, wherein the person using the app can give his or her suggestions to central ministries or organisations. My Gov can be downloaded on iPhones and Android phones. It has more than 9.5 million users.

6. cVigil

This probably is the most important app now as the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 are just around the corner. With this app, which is available on App Store and Play Store, a user can record a video or click a photo of a candidate who violates the Model Code of Conduct or indulges in a practice that is not permitted by the Election Commission of India. The app also records that exact location of the incident, making easier for the authorities to take action.

7. IRCTC Rail Connect

The app, which is being offered by the Ministry of Railways, lets people book their train tickets, check reservation status, train schedules, routes, availability of tickets.

8. mPassport Seva

This app can be used as the normal passport seva portal. Registration, applying for passport, knowing application status all can be done mPassport Seva.

9. Incredible India app

The Ministry of Tourism app is basically meant for the purpose of assisting tourists visiting India. Incredible India app tells a person about the destinations, heritage sites etc in a particular place. The app has been designed keeping the modern traveller in mind and uses trends and technologies of international standard.

10. mAadhaar

If this app is downloaded on your phone, then there is no need to carry a physical copy of the Aadhaar card. mAadhaar can be downloaded on both Android and iOS phones and works as a proof of identification like a normal Aadhaar Card.