12,395,728 chicken dinners on the Karakin map: PUBG shares fun stats from Season 6

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 18:51 IST

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, or as we know it better - PUBG, developers have shared some fun data from the game’s sixth season. Shared as infographics, the Karakin map seems to be the highlight of Season 6 followed by other maps.

How many ace pilots managed a kill from the Motor Glider? Just how many chicken dinners were served on #Karakin?



Find out some of the fun stats surrounding Season 6 in our end of season infographic! pic.twitter.com/jmypEIW1Yw — PUBG (@PUBG) April 21, 2020

12,395,728 chicken dinners on the Karakin map

Karakin seems to be the most popular map of the season with 12,395,728 chicken dinners. The three top drop locations on Karakin were Bashara, Bahr Sahir and Hadiqa Nemo. These three locations are on the three edges of the map on Karakin.

About 753,772,449 players have landed on the Karakin map since its launch with this season.

There was also a lot of rock throwing, evidently. Players equipped with rocks can throw it at each other to wile away time in Karakin and players threw 2,133,805,590 rocks in the game already.

Death by motor glider

On bigger maps like Erangel and Miramar, 10,816 players were killed with the motor glider and players crashed 3,644,875 motor gliders in the game.

On Karakin, 224, 470, 442 walls were destroyed with the newly-launched sticky bombs. The new Black zone which was also introduced with the Karakin map saw a total of 134,166,968 bombardments.

How was PUBG Season 6 for you? Let us know.