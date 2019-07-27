2 Indians bag Apple’s 2019 iPhone photography awards

tech

The iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) have announced the winners of 2019 competition which includes two Indians.

Dimpy Bhalotia, who is a native of Maharastra, secured second place in the “Series” category and Sreekumar Krishnan from Karnataka secured the first place in the “Sunset” category.

The winners of 2019 iPhone Photography Awards showcased best images shot on iPhones from around the world.

The winning photographs cover a range of categories and were shot on everything from iPhone SE to iPhone XS.

The grand prize winner, Gabriella Cigliano from Italy, won the accolade of iPhone “Photographer of the Year” for her portrait titled “Big Sister”, a portrait captured on a beach in Zanzibar.

“Sorry, no movie today” by Yuliya Ibraeva of Russia came second and Pend Hao of China came third with his surreal image “Come Across”.

Winners from 18 countries represented a wide range of countries including Australia, Bahrain, Belarus, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Peru, Portugal, Russia, South Africa, Taiwan, the UK and the US.

