Japanese govt gave 2,000 iPhones to passengers on Coronavirus-hit cruise

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 14:35 IST

Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, in association with the Ministry of Private Affairs and the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, distributed about 2,000 iPhones to all the passengers and the cabin crew, on-board the Diamond Princess. As reported by Macotara, these iPhones come with pre-installed Line app, which will enable people on-board the cruise ship to accept drug requests, book an appointment with a doctor, discuss trauma with psychologists and consult a medical aid professional.

Apart from distributing the iPhones, the Japanese government also distributed user-manuals to the passengers on the Diamond Princess. This user manual is aimed at helping people understand how to use the Line app for seeking medical help.

Furthermore, 9To5Mac reports that the reason why the Japanese government is distributing iPhones to the people on-board the quarantined ship is because in the absence of these devices, many passengers would not be able to download the Line app on their iPhones and Android phones that are registered outside Japan.

On a separate note, Apple reopened its retail store in Shanghai last week after closing it down temporarily for about two weeks in wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. As per reports, the company opened its stores in Shanghai on February 15 and in Beijing on February 14 with reduced work hours.