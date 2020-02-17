e-paper
Home / Tech / Japanese govt gave 2,000 iPhones to passengers on Coronavirus-hit cruise

Japanese govt gave 2,000 iPhones to passengers on Coronavirus-hit cruise

These iPhones come with pre-installed Line app, which will enable people on the cruise ship to accept drug requests and book an appointment with a doctor among other things.

tech Updated: Feb 17, 2020 14:35 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Cruise ship
Cruise ship(Pixabay)
         

Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, in association with the Ministry of Private Affairs and the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, distributed about 2,000 iPhones to all the passengers and the cabin crew, on-board the Diamond Princess. As reported by Macotara, these iPhones come with pre-installed Line app, which will enable people on-board the cruise ship to accept drug requests, book an appointment with a doctor, discuss trauma with psychologists and consult a medical aid professional.

Apart from distributing the iPhones, the Japanese government also distributed user-manuals to the passengers on the Diamond Princess. This user manual is aimed at helping people understand how to use the Line app for seeking medical help.

 

Furthermore, 9To5Mac reports that the reason why the Japanese government is distributing iPhones to the people on-board the quarantined ship is because in the absence of these devices, many passengers would not be able to download the Line app on their iPhones and Android phones that are registered outside Japan.

On a separate note, Apple reopened its retail store in Shanghai last week after closing it down temporarily for about two weeks in wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. As per reports, the company opened its stores in Shanghai on February 15 and in Beijing on February 14 with reduced work hours.

People have right to protest but can't block roads, says SC on Shaheen Bagh protest
India asks citizens to board relief flight it is sending to Wuhan
5 priorities of AAP government as it begins third innings in Delhi
Your fingers won't be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was 'abducted'
2,000 iPhones given to all the passengers on this Coronavirus-hit cruise
Suzuki launches BS 6-compliant 2020 Burgman Street at Rs 77,900
'India won in 2019 but...':Waugh on why Aussies will be favourites in 2020
'Police brutality': Jamia student outfit releases CCTV video, ignites row
