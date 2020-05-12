201 episodes of The Office are now playing out over Slack, are you ready for it?

tech

Updated: May 12, 2020 23:16 IST

Taking the jokes out of The Office and trying them out as Slack conversations. Whether this works out or not is something the creative collective MSCHF is trying to find out. These guys are recreating all 201 episodes of The Office out on Slack. If you want to watch, all you need to do is to join a live Slack.

There are different channels for different departments like accounting, warehouse and general office room. As a viewer, you are requested not to post anything on the company channels bit you are encouraged to pop in and out of channels to keep with all the episodes since all of them don’t play on one channel.

However, since it is a live Slack, inappropriate messages and images do pop up from time to time but MSCHF has a team of moderators working to keep the whole experience as troll-free as possible.

While some jokes translate easily into Slack exchanges, some might just be harder. So see what works and what does not, you will need to log in and find out.

It could take almost two to three weeks for each episode to “air” over Slack, so settle in and start watching. ( theofficeslack.com )

“Since The Office aired, the nature of work and office culture has changed drastically, a lot of which is centered around the way we use technologies,” Daniel Greenberg, head of strategy at MSCHF, told The Verge.

“This is a live experience by real people Mondays through Fridays, nine-to-five.”

MSCHF started working on this project before the pandemic hit and the lockdowns began, but the timing right now feels just right. Slack, much like video-calling app Zoom, is seeing a massive uptick in usage as people started working from home. Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield shared numbers in a lengthy tweet thread a few weeks back - on March 10, Slack’s concurrent users passed 10 million and it would jump by 2.5 million users by March 25.

“We have an incredible business that has been growing very quickly and that will continue to do so for many, many years to come,” Butterfield told Slack employees.

“We provide a platform that is going to become even more useful to the world in the years to come,” Butterfield added.

Even if all the jokes and quips don’t translate right, it is fun to imagine The Office as a Slack-based workplace comedy. Co-producers of The Office, Ben Silverman and Paul Lieberstein are working on a new series, which is another workplace comedy, that takes place entirely through computer screens.

Although the script hasn’t changed in the adaptation process, Greenberg told The Verge the teams did figure out ways to make the jokes work on Slack by finding GIFs and other features within the service to translate the comedy.

It could take almost two to three weeks for each episode to “air” over Slack, so settle in and start watching.