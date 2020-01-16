2019 saw record 204 billion app downloads, $180 billion consumer spend globally: App Annie

tech

2019 saw an impressive turnout in app usage and consumer spend across app stores globally according to App Annie’s ‘The State of Mobile in 2020’ report. The highlight of 2019 was the record 204 billion app downloads across app stores globally.

App Annie states that annual global app downloads have increased 45% since 2016 and there has been a 6% YoY growth. Majority of the app downloads came from emerging markets like China, India and Brazil where India contributed 190%. Compared to mature markets like US, Japan and Korea the growth has lessened but users are still keen on downloading new apps.

Consumer spends on apps also increased up to $120 billion with China remaining the biggest contributor at 40%. App Annie also predicts that by 2023, the mobile industry will contribute $4.8 trillion to the global GDP. Among all the categories, the most number of app store spend came from games comprising 72%.

Countries that topped app store downloads globally. ( App Annie )

This even led to mobile gaming pioneering as the most popular form of gaming. The shift from console to mobile also proved successful with games like Call of Duty: Mobile and Mario Kart Tour having successful launches. Overall, consumers downloaded casual arcade and puzzle games the most globally. Mobile gaming is also expected to surpass $100 billion in 2020.

Areas like mobile shopping also witnessed highest consumer spends ever up to $38.4 billion. 2019 also proved consumers are prefer mobile for entertainment consumption. Overall, consumers spent 50% more sessions in entertainment apps last year than in 2017. Some key factors contributing this growth include high quality streaming, more user-generated content, and offline more.

2020 is expected to see an even bigger increase in consumer spend with mobile ads expected to reach $240 billion. Content streaming is expected to get even more competitive, while Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass could offer innovative new games. Overall, consumer and mobile ad spend is predicted to reach $380 billion this year.