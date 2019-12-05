2019 Wrapped: Spotify has put together what you’ve been listening to this year

tech

After putting data out on what India has been listening to throughout 2019, Spotify has now turned its focus closer home. Straight into your playlists.

The music streaming service that marked its debut in India earlier this year has come up with something they call – 2019 Wrapped. This list is a personalised look back at what you have been listening to through the year, and of course, it is unique to every user.

Your Wrapped list will give you a look into the songs you listened to the most, your top artists, your top genre, the total number of minutes you listened to music on Spotify, etc. Packed up in a story you can swipe through, Spotify has the option for you to share it on social media if you want to show off your impeccable, or otherwise, music taste.

Spotify has also created a personalised playlist made up of the top songs you have streamed through the year. Like other Spotify playlists, you can save it to your library and/or download it.

For the artists, Spotify also has Wrapped cards that tells them how many hours fans have streamed their music, highest number of fan streams per hour, increases in followers, total listeners, new listeners, playlist adds etc, the country where they got most popular this year and also the number of fans that have them as their top artist.