2020 iPhones to feature all new design: Ming-Chi Kuo

Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed in his latest research note that Apple may be gearing up to introduce its all-new iPhones design in 2020.

Kuo’s note includes his prediction of the biggest selling points for the 2020 iPhone line-up. He lists three key improvements: “All-new form factor design, 5G support, and camera function upgrades,” 9to5Mac reported on Friday.

As per the report, Kuo expects these changes with next year’s iPhones would improve YoY growth of the company.

The Cupertino-based company is also planning to incorporate Time of Flight (ToF) 3D sensing rear camera system in 2020 iPhone models. In addition, the iPhone maker would use Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) in the cameras of the 2020 iPhones.

VCSEL is a key component of Apple’s TrueDepth camera that also powers features like Face ID, Animoji and Portrait mode selfies.

Apple is reportedly mulling to resurrect the cheaper iPhone SE for emerging markets, especially India and China, early next year. The new model would be Apple’s first low-cost smartphone since the launch of the iPhone SE in 2016, which started at $399.

