3 Fitness apps you can use to get back to shape

tech

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 09:46 IST

If staying fit is one of your New Year resolutions but you still can’t make it to the gym or wake up early in the morning to go for a jog, don’t get disappointed. There are a host of apps that you can download on your smartphones and workout even at your home at a time that suits you.

These fitness apps not just provide you with the name of the exercises and the number of times you need to do them, but they also give you a step-by-step account as to how you can perform a particular exercise.

There are a plethora of apps for iOS and Android phones. But, today we will help you with three best fitness apps that you can try to get in shape and remain healthy:

Google Fit: The fitness app has introduced two new health activity goals - Move Minutes and Heart Points. The app encourages you to stay healthy by taking stairs instead of the elevator, meeting friends over a walk and other physical activities that give you less time to sit.

Through Google Fit, you can earn heart points for every minute of moderate activity such as brisk walking, and double points for more intense activities like running.

The app allows you to track your workouts like running, walking, cycling from your phone or smart watch. Additionally, it coaches you based on your goals.

Daily Workouts: Fitness enthusiasts should try the Daily Workouts app which suggests you a 5 to 30 minutes daily workout routine that you can do indoors. The workouts are demonstrated by a certified personal trainer and target all major muscles. It has over 100 exercises and step-by-step video demonstrations of how to do an exercise. What’s more, you do not need the internet to do most workouts.

Nike Training Club (NTC): Fitness app NTC provides more than 185 workouts, including yoga. The app has an option “Picks For You” that is based on users’ workout regime. You can begin the workout with a personal plan.

This app recommends collection of workouts, fitness expert advice, specific exercises for abs, developing muscles among others.The workout time ranges from 15 to 45 minutes.

Nike Training Club has boxing, yoga, strength, endurance and mobility workouts that are available in three levels -- beginner, intermediate and advanced.

You can choose workouts based on your strength and start with low and gradually increase to moderate and high intensity.

You can download either of these apps and start working out as per your convenience and availability of time. You don’t need to shell out much, just data charges, and get the body type you desire or aspire to get.