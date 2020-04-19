3 ways to message someone on WhatsApp without adding them as a contact

tech

One of the biggest issues as far as WhatsApp is concerned is that the messaging app only lets you message people who are on your contact list. To be able to message a new person, you have to add them to your phonebook first and wait for WhatsApp to sync so the name can show up in the app before you message them.

There are ways to bypass this and chat with someone who is not on your contact list though. Here are 3 ways how you can:

WhatsApp’s own wa.me links

WhatsApp has an official way to contact a number that is not in your phonebook, but it is not within the app. WhatsApp has explained in an FAQ that you can start a chat with any number by opening Chrome, Firefox or any other browser (like Samsung) and going to this web address - https://wa.me/phonenumber.

Now, you need to replace the last part of the address with the full number you want to text. This includes the country and region code without the + sign and the () or the 00.

For example, if you want to chat with someone who has the number +1-234-567-8900, you need to use the URL - https://wa.me/12345678900. Once you type that you will be taken to a web page below with a big green ‘message’ icon. Tapping on this will open up a conversation with the number on WhatsApp. However, the number you want to chat with must have WhatsApp even if you don’t have the number saved.

Use an app

You can also use an app to speed things up. There are several Android apps that use the wa.me links in a non-user-facing way, which means that you do not have to type in the URL or use a web browser. You can just enter the number, tap a button and go into a new chat on WhatsApp.

There is Click to Chat and Easy Message that are without ads and require very little to almost no permissions.

Text selection and app actions

The third method to message a non-contact is the fastest and best integrated. When you have a phone number in any app, just select the corresponding text and check the actions suggested.

The main one are usually Call, Cut, Copy, Paste. You need to check the overflow button (the three dots) and you will spot more options including sending a WhatsApp message. If you select this, you can just start a chat on WhatsApp via this mode.

To see if this works, type in the phone number with the + and country code in your Google search widget on the homescreen. Tap to select it and tap on the overflow button. The option to send a WhatsApp message should pop up if your device is compatible.