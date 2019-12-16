32,000 signatures and counting: Fan files petition for Baby Yoda emoji

tech

A man based in United States, Trav B Ryan, has started a petition on change.org in which he has appealed to Apple to introduce a Baby Yoda emoji.

Baby Yoda, who plays The Child in Star Wars-spinoff Mandalorian, became an internet sensation after his memes went viral on social media. Even Elon Musk is a big fan of the Baby Yoda.

Such is the demand for Baby Yoda that the toy company that is manufacturing Baby Yoda toy is charging customers $300 plus the charges of shipping. Even the steep charges haven’t deterred customers who have made peace with the over a year-long delivery date.

In his petition, which till now has been signed by more than 32,000 people, Ryan has asserted that the Star Wars character, ‘who stole hearts’, now rightfully deserves some space on our keyboards too.

Appealing to people for joining his movement, he on the main page of his petition has written, “Join me into this movement and let your voices be heard. WE WANT BABY YODA EMOJI!!!”

Ryan has shared a list of five situations wherein the users can use the Baby Yoda emoji.

The five pointers are:

1. Feeling cute? Take a selfie and caption it with Baby Yoda-- the cutest thing on the planet.

2. You’re thirsty and you need a drink from downstairs but you’re way too lazy to get up? Text hubby with your drink request and top it off with a puppy eyed Baby Yoda! Who can say “no” to that face?

3. Trying to figure out how to ask your crush out on a date? Text her “Hey, let’s catch a movie” with an adorable Baby Yoda.

4. Want to go out for drinks with your friends after work? Send a Baby Yoda reaching for a drink to the group chat.

5. Instead of replying to someone that you are in bed, you can reply with a Baby Yoda snuggled in a floating space pod.

Violette Shearer, one of those who have signed the petition, mentioned the reason for supporting the cause as “Baby Yoda brings happiness to everyone no matter who they are.”

